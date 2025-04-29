RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 521 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 514 ($6.91). 1,019,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,226,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507.57 ($6.82).

Separately, Shore Capital raised RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($11.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

In other RS Group news, insider Miles Roberts bought 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £45,430.80 ($61,038.29). Also, insider Kate Ringrose bought 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £39,766.40 ($53,427.92). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

