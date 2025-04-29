Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $350.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.61. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 15.1%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.11%.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

