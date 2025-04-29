Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

