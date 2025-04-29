RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $37.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXST. Piper Sandler started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

