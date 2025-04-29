Sabre (SABR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $794.65 million for the quarter.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sabre Stock Performance
Shares of Sabre stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $976.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
