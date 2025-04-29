Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Saga Communications

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

In related news, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $71,880.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,400. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 12,540 shares of company stock worth $158,738 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

