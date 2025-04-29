Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

