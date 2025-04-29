SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.48. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

