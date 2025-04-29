Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $26.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

