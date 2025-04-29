Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $26.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.
SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National
Schneider National Stock Up 0.1 %
Schneider National stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Schneider National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
