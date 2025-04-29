Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Las Vegas Sands Q2 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.