Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Reliance Q3 Earnings

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $287.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $326.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.55.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 6,311.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 1,127.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,971,000 after purchasing an additional 392,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after buying an additional 319,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 33,792.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after buying an additional 278,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.