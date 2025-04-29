SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SES AI were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE SES opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.56. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Insider Activity

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SES AI news, CTO Kang Xu sold 27,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,723.73. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 444,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,819.30. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Qichao Hu sold 194,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $227,517.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,781,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,669.73. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,471 shares of company stock valued at $406,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

