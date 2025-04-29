Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 48.0%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

