Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Declines By 48.4%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Alset

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,521.12. This represents a 19.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,364,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,666. Corporate insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Alset Price Performance

Shares of AEI opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Alset has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

About Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 299.22%.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

