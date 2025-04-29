Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rises By 292.9%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 761,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

