Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Decreases By 55.2%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Universal Music Group stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

About Universal Music Group

Featured Stories

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

