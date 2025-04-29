Short Interest in V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Rises By 62.1%

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. V Technology has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Get V Technology alerts:

V Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.