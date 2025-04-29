Short Interest in V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Rises By 62.1%

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. V Technology has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $18.18.
V Technology Company Profile
