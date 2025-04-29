Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Increases By 144.4%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Trading Up 3.2 %

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.04. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRTBY

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.