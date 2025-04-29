Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expands By 111.2%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.