Sidoti Csr Comments on Gorman-Rupp’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Gorman-Rupp’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Gorman-Rupp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $930.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 703,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

