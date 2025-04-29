Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Silver Viper Minerals
