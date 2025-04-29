Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

