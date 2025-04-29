Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as low as C$5.08. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 252,628 shares trading hands.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$795.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

