Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.89. Sino Land shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 337 shares.

Sino Land Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

