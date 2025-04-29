SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of SiriusPoint worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,887,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,282,000 after acquiring an additional 900,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,694,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 838,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 226,870 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1,946.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,035,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNT. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiriusPoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

