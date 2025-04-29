Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) vs. NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Critical Analysis

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Society Pass and NextMart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextMart 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,509.20%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than NextMart.

This table compares Society Pass and NextMart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $7.11 million 0.55 -$18.13 million ($3.62) -0.24 NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextMart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Society Pass.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -171.10% -431.98% -79.26% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Society Pass has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Society Pass beats NextMart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

