Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.61. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $305.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Profile

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

