Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.10. 974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

