Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

