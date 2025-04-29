Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

