Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the period.

Shares of SRAD opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

