Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $16.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Down 0.5 %

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,076,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 317,091 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.