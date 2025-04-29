Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Position Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 403.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,738 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.18% of Stem worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 213.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stem by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.52. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.97.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

