Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Price

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $291.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.55 and its 200 day moving average is $343.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $101,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.