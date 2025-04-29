Stifel Canada Has Positive Estimate for TSE:FM Q2 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.77.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.81 and a 1-year high of C$23.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$844,400.00. Also, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$430,842.13. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

