Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 612,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 377,082 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 171,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $443,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,983,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

