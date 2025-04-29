StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $783,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 48.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

