StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.56 on Monday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,919,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,946,842.96. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock worth $701,468. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

