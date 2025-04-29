StockNews.com Upgrades Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.8 %

SLP stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 1.13. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 390.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 106.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.