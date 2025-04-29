Strategy (MSTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
Strategy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Strategy stock opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.58 and its 200 day moving average is $318.45. Strategy has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Strategy
In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 34,698 shares valued at $11,403,343. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
About Strategy
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
