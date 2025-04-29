Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

