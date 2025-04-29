TC Energy FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 72.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

