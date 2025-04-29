Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Tractor Supply Q2 Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. The trade was a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

