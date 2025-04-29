Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,096 shares of company stock valued at $335,199. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

