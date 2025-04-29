The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Stock Down 12.1 %

INTG stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

About The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.