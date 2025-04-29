The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Stock Down 12.1 %
INTG stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.67.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
