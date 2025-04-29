The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $18.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

MAC stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Macerich by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,158,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 51,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

