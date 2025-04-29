The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 128.6% in April

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Westaim Stock Performance

Shares of WEDXF stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Westaim has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.05). Westaim had a net margin of 284.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

