The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in April

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wharf Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Wharf has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.05. Wharf’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

