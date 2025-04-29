ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ThredUp traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 986402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $76,207.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $549,593.64. This trade represents a 12.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,409,618 shares of company stock worth $6,624,413 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.64.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

