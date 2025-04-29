Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of MODG stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.47.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
