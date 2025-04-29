Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

